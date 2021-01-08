Cal has had a handful of seniors entering the transfer portal this offseason, looking to find a new home for 2021, and they suffered what could be a big loss Friday afternoon, as sophomore wide receiver Makai Polk has entered the transfer portal. Polk is the first non-senior to enter the portal in this cycle from Cal.

Over two seasons at Cal, Polk recorded 36 receptions for 478 yards and 3 TDs. Over Cal's four game schedule in 2020, Polk was Cal's second-leading receiver, behind Kekoa Crawford, recording 17 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. In addition to that, Polk, from nearby Richmond and playing his high school ball at El Cerrito, was a part of a push to recruit the Bay Area more since Justin Wilcox's tenure started.

Polk potentially leaving (players can take themselves out of the portal) leaves the Bears with more youth at the position, depending on whether Kekoa Crawford decides to stay for another year. The Bears do have similarly built players in Jeremiah Hunter and the incoming J. Michael Sturdivant, but Polk had started to prove his abilities as an over-the-top threat at the end of 2019 into 2020. Polk played the eighth most reps of any Cal player on offense in 2020, and the Bears will have a hole to fill going forward.

Polk will have three years of eligibility available wherever he heads to next.