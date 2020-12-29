Cal WR Jeremiah Hawkins announced today via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal to find a new home for his final year of eligibility. Hawkins, who opted-out of the 2020 season, will be a senior in eligibility wherever he lands.

In life you will face adversity, you may lose more battles then you win... but never ever let those battles make you lose yourself or fold keep going! 💪🏿 #Marathon pic.twitter.com/oRNCVw8sGx

Hawkins, the uncle of former Bear and current Atlanta Falcon Jaylinn Hawkins, came to Cal in the 2017 recruiting class, a transition class as Sonny Dykes was fired and Justin Wilcox was hired. Hawkins stayed with the Bears through that transition despite his main recruiter, Jacob Peeler, heading to Ole Miss.

Hawkins was one of four true freshmen from the 2017 class to play right away (along with Mike Saffell, Elijah Hicks and Gavin Reinwald), and the Buena Park wideout tallied 31 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown over his three years at Cal from 2017-19, playing in 30 games over those three years.

Hawkins is the second player from Cal in the transfer portal, joining Deshawn Collins. Unlike Collins, Hawkins is the first Bear who opted out of the 2020 season to enter the transfer portal. Hawkins earned his degree from Cal this semester with a major in legal studies.

