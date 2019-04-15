Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 17:46:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Woodinville OL Levi Rogers Recaps his Cal Visit

D5um5we20bmtgahab8mu
Levi Rogers
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Spring break was a week for a California swing for Woodinville OL Levi Rogers, as the Washington lineman visited all four of the California Pac-12 schools. He made the trip to Berkeley after the Be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}