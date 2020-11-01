The Cal offense has as much experience as it has had since Justin Wilcox has been in Berkeley. That goes double for the offensive line. A group that had all of nine scholarship players when Wilcox arrived in January of 2017 now has 14, with seven players who have started a game for the Bears returning.

The productivity of Cal's offensive line will be a main piece that the Bears' rely on, as they look to clean up the issues that plagued them throughout 2019.

