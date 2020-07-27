While the fourth year of the Justin Wilcox era isn't going to look anything like the first three years, thanks to a global pandemic moving the season to a conference only schedule (at this point). Wilcox is poised to have his best squad going into year four, as the Bears have increased their win totals every year. The question is how will this year compare to other fourth year Cal head coaches?

Dykes' fourth season would be his last in Berkeley, taking a year off after and finding success at SMU (Getty Images)

Sonny Dykes - 2016, 5-7 The final year of Sonny Dykes saw Cal put up some big offensive numbers, with Davis Webb and Chad Hansen putting up big numbers in both of their only seasons as starters at Cal, and earn some wins against a 10th ranked Texas team, over Utah with goal line stand, and a win over Oregon that was Cal's first in eight years over the Ducks. That said, the Bears allowed 50+ points to both Washington schools, lost a first half lead to Arizona State, and allowed over 300 yards of rushing against San Diego State. Overall, Cal allowed the second most points per game in the country in 2016. Dykes was fired in January of 2017, with Wilcox being hired a week later.

Tedford's 2005 ended with a win in the Las Vegas Bowl over BYU (Jason O. Watson - USA Today Sports)

Jeff Tedford - 2005, 8-4 Tedford, Cal's all-time leader in wins, was coming off a 10-2 season where the Bears were denied a chance at the Rose Bowl. The 2005 season saw the Bears struggle to replace Aaron Rodgers, as redshirt freshman Nate Longshore broke his leg in the opener against Sacramento State, Joe Ayoob struggled to replace him, and Steve Levy ended up taking over the job to lead the Bears to wins over Stanford and BYU (in the Las Vegas Bowl) to end the year. While the year wasn't as successful as 2004, Cal's offensive and defensive talent would lead the Bears to 10 wins in 2006, as Desean Jackson, Lavelle Hawkins, Robert Jordan, Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett, Desmond Bishop, Brandon Mebane and Daymeion Hughes all played big roles for the Bears in 2005. In addition, this was Justin Wilcox's last year as Cal's linebackers coach prior to leaving for Boise State to become their defensive coordinator.



Holmoe, now BYU's athletic director, coached for five years in Berkeley (Cal Athletics)

Tom Holmoe - 2000, 3-8 Season four of the Tom Holmoe era saw the Bears fall to their fourth consecutive losing season under the now-BYU athletic director. Holmoe, who had been promoted from his defensive coordinator spot under Steve Mariucci, did lead the Bears to a road win over USC (the most recent win at the LA Coliseum until Cal won there in 2018). Holmoe's 2000 team boasted two consensus All-Americans in defensive end Andre Carter and punter Nick Harris. He also has the lowest winning percentage of any Cal coach who coached for more than a season (12-43 over five years, with four forfeits in 1999 due to playing ineligible players). Holmoe resigned during the 2001 season, coaching through the end of the year

Gilbertson was dismissed after the 1995 season, with the final three years of his contract being bought out (Cal Athletics)

Keith Gilbertson - 1995, 3-8 Gilbertson's final team at Cal stumbled to a 3-8 record, with wins coming against San Jose State, Oregon State, and Washington State, and an 8th place finish in the Pac-10. Gilbertson, whose 1993 Cal team produced a 30-point comeback against Oregon (then the largest comeback in Pac-10 history, since eclipsed by UCLA in 2019 against Washington State) and an Alamo Bowl win, was dismissed after the season, finishing with a 20-26 record as Cal's head coach.

Bruce Snyder was Pac-10 coach of the year at both Cal and Arizona State (Cal Athletics)

Bruce Snyder - 1990, 7-4-1 In Snyder's fourth year at the helm, Cal had a winning record for the first time since 1982, with Mike Pawlawski taking over at quarterback for Troy Taylor and Russell White coming onto the scene, with a kickoff return touchdown against the defending national champion Miami Hurricanes. Cal would score ranked wins over Oregon and Arizona, a tie against USC, and a loss in the Big Game in a game regarded as Stanford's revenge for The Play. Snyder won Pac-10 coach of the year honors for his team's performance. Cal would make the Copper Bowl (the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl), scoring a 17-15 over Wyoming. Snyder's 1991 team would go on to a 10-2 record, finishing 8th in the country before Snyder left for the Arizona State head coaching job.

Kapp's first year in Berkeley was 1982, the year of The Play. (Cal Athletics)

Joe Kapp - 1985, 4-7 The former Cal quarterback's fourth season saw the Bears go 4-7, with conference wins over USC and Oregon, but not much else as the Bears finished last in the Pac-10. Hardy Nickerson Sr. had the most success of any Bear that year, with his 167 tackles standing as a Cal record until Evan Weaver broke it in 2019. Kapp would stay for one more year before getting fired during the 1986 season, a 2-9 year notable for a season ending win over 16th ranked Stanford.

Theder (right) ended up coaching running backs with the Baltimore Colts after his time at Cal (Cal Athletics)

Roger Theder, 1981, 2-9 The final season of Roger Theder at Cal saw the Bears earn wins over Oregon State and Arizona, but saw losses to everyone else, including Texas A&M (in Berkeley), San Jose State, 6th ranked Georgia (the defending national champions, with Hershel Walker), and 3rd ranked USC. This year is notable for being current Washington (NFL) head coach Ron Rivera's first year, where he led the Bears in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks.

White presided over one of the best offenses in Cal history in his fourth season in Berkeley (Cal Athletics)