This is supposed to be an article about replacing Brett Johnson, but I’m going to stop myself before I even begin -- there is no replacing Brett Johnson, who is out for the season by way of team announcement this week.

Wait, let’s try that again -- there is no replacing BRETT JOHNSON(!), who is out for the season by way of team announcement this week.

So, before we analyze this from any X’s and O’s perspective, following such an unfortunate, tragic, off-the-field injury, our first focus as Cal fans and as a community needs to, and should be on wishing him and his family the best and quickest recovery, regardless of what he becomes again on the field. (I’ve had the tremendous luck of meeting the Johnsons and they are wonderfully kind, hospitable folks. I will think of them often this season.)

Alright. That’s the important part, first and foremost.