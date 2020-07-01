Welcome back to another staple of our offseason content series – Play, Compete, or Redshirt, in which your humble analysts take an educated stab at which freshmen see the field, which freshmen could push their way into playing position, and which freshmen seem likeliest to benefit the most from focusing on S&C and adjustment to college life.

Compete: Based on how they perform in camp or if something unexpected occurs, could see time this year.

Muelu Iosefa/Andy Alfieri

Nam: I’ve heard all of the stuff the program says about Iosefa. They think he’s a future pro with a long body and terrific skill set (particularly against the pass). I just haven’t gotten eyes on him myself yet since he had no senior film, and there’s a couple guys who have been in the pipeline at ILB longer than him that he’d have to jump. So, in he goes at the compete slot. Alfieri is a similar deal too, but if I have to guess, I’d give Iosefa the slightly better odds to play as of right now.

Trace: I think Iosefa plays this year, just due to being in camp early and how good he looked in pass coverage from that inside linebacker spot. Him being able to cover, something he showed in high school, gives him a niche for playing time in various packages.

Alfieri is more of the pass rushing type, in line with the likes of Evan Tattersall and Kyle Smith. He could see time on special teams, not unlike what Ryan Puskas and Blake Antzoulatos did near the end of 2019.

Aidan Lee/Mason Mangum/Tommy Christakos

Nam: As mentioned yesterday when we wrote about Jeremiah Hunter, after the top five wideouts on the board – Trevon Clark, Makai Polk, Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, and Jeremiah Hawkins – any playing time after them will involve excelling to the point where they beat out more tenured players. We’ve listed these three behind Hunter and Baker for the moment because we’d like to see how they look in camp, and because their body types/skill sets are less immediately necessary at the moment. If there’s a need not met, it’s a “bigger” body type receiver, which could be either Lee or Christakos.

Trace: Mangum could end up seeing some time on return units early and Lee is someone who has a ton of athleticism that could see early time on multiple special teams units, but Cal recruited as many guys at wide receiver as they could so that they have more to develop than they have over the past few years. Christakos could also end up as Cal’s kickoff specialist as well.

Jaedon Roberts

Nam: I’m not sure yet where they’ll stick him, but the kid is a complete load on either side of the ball at a good, ready-to-play weight. Will be one of the most fascinating freshmen for me that no one is talking about enough.

Trace: Roberts was impressive during the four-game spring practice when he was in on defense, showing that he’s effective at getting penetration in run defense. I could easily see him forcing his way onto the field in a handful of situations.

Jake Muller

Nam: After an impressive senior season in which Muller added a tremendous amount of physicality to his game, I can see the staff waiting and seeing before making a decision on him in camp. He’s a decent enough receiver to deploy in the mix alongside Tonges and Reinwald already.

Trace: Bill Musgrave’s offense uses more tight ends, which could throw Muller into the mix early if he’s ready. He’s gonna have to learn the blocking aspect, but if he picks it up, he could end up playing more than expected.

Tyson McWilliams

Nam: Presumably, with the starting corners set to be Chigozie Anusiem and Cam Bynum, plus Drayden at the nickel/wherever they want to put him, there will be some fighting for the backup spots behind those three. We like McWilliams a little bit more than the other incoming freshmen in that fight at the moment, thanks to his length.

Trace: All about finding a niche, and McWilliams is a long, athletic corner capable of running with bigger and smaller wideouts. It gives him an opportunity to get on the field early.

Redshirt: Players who we think the depth chart give Cal the luxury of sitting them this year, could use body transformation, etc.

Jaden Casey/Zach Johnson

Nam: I am sticking to my guns. Jaden Casey is a special arm talent and I expect him to win the job after Chase Garbers moves on. He will not be needed this season, though, and neither should Johnson. With Garbers and presumably Modster or Brasch behind him as the QB 2, you can put both in the break glass in case of emergency category. (Knock on wood.)

Trace: If Chase Garbers is healthy all year, there’s a high likelihood neither of these two will see the field, as they have time to learn the offense.

Ricky Correia/Stanley McKenzie/Ethan Saunders

Nam: Grouping both these guys together because they will need to lose some weight before they tap into their full potential. The two 6th years – Zeandae Johnson and Luc Bequette – should be able to hold the line for right now while they do that.

Trace: Of these three, McKenzie stands out as one who could play early thanks to his run stopping ability and agility. Giving these guys a year in the weight room should help for 2021, when the youth movement on the DL should be in effect (unless Bequette and Johnson pull a Van Wilder and stay for year seven)

Ender Aguilar/Everett Johnson

Nam: Aguilar needs to continue to add weight (265 reported) and could use the development year after only starting to play OL last season, while Johnson, who was Cal’s first recruit of the 2020 class, faces just a loaded, experienced depth chart ahead of him – many guys saw playing time due to injuries and Will Craig is also returning too, making his climb a bit steeper. We suspect the Bears try to redshirt him if possible.

Trace: A lot of seniors and playing experience on the line means that Aguilar and Johnson will get to learn from that older group. Lineman, as Torre Becton likes to describe it, need slowcooking, and a year of college level strength training will be great for both guys.

Damien Moore/Chris Street

Nam: Bradrick Shaw’s transfer, Marcel Dancy’s improving health, and DeCarlos Brooks/Deshawn Collins, to go along with returning back Chris Brown mean that the Bears have plenty of backs in the rotation at the moment. While we at Cal Rivals think tremendously of their future, it’s likely that the Bears will try to sit at least one, if not both, to preserve their eligibility as a duo.

Trace: Four guys with solid game experience means that Moore and Street will likely be developmental guys in 2020. 2021 may be wide open for playing time with a senior in Chris Brown being the only returner after 2020.

Dejuan Butler/Collin Gamble/Isaiah Young

Nam: The time for these guys will likely be next year when Elijah Hicks, Cam Bynum, and Josh Drayden are all graduates.

Trace: Lot of guys at DB who have established their place, namely Bynum, Hicks, Anusiem, and Drayden among others. Three out of those four will be gone next year, and this troika will have more opportunity to start and play then.