One day away from the midway point of spring ball, the picture of what the 2021 California Golden Bears are is far from complete. Again, since media does not have access, there's a reliance on hearing from coaches and players, along with some stats received from a Saturday scrimmage. It isn't a clear picture at the moment, but there's a few more things we know about the Bears moving forward.

Saturday was Cal's first scrimmage of the spring, and one that produced some good statlines, some less than palatable ones, and something concrete that should provoke discussion moving forward.

The first big thing comes with the quarterbacks, as second year QB Zach Johnson had the best day. The former Hart High School star put up a line of 14-16 for 151 yards and 5 touchdown passes. It's worth knowing that three of these came in the red-zone period, meaning that the Cal offense was already starting close to the end zone, but Johnson had the longest touchdown of the day, a 45 yarder to fellow 2020 class member Jeremiah Hunter.

The problem with stats like this, is that they're without context, without knowing which string of defense he was going against, the plays being called, or otherwise. It's hard to jump to a conclusion because of that, but Johnson has cemented himself in the running for the backup job. He jumped ahead of Spencer Brasch and Jaden Casey to make the travel roster as a true freshman, and his performance has shown why.

On the flip side, there has been concern about the numbers Chase Garbers put up, a 7-17 for 35 yards and 1 interception performance, with the sole interception coming at the one yard line on a one-handed grab by Chigozie Anusiem.