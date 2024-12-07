What we've learned: Cal basketball enters ACC play

After eight nonconference games and a 6-2 record, Cal is set to open up its inaugural season in the ACC against a familiar foe, Stanford. Though injuries have handicapped Cal in recent games, we now have a good idea of this team’s identity.

Questions remain in uncharted ACC waters but the first eight games have shown which players are paramount to the success of Mark Madsen’s second season with the program and what the Bears can do to win.

First things first, the Bears have a very potent 1-2 punch in Andrej Stojakovic and Jeremiah Wilkinson. Stojakovic is averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game, while Wilkinson is averaging 20.7 points in games in which he plays more than 15 minutes.

This duo has shown to be capable of scoring on every level from getting to the rim to racking it from beyond the arc. What stands out about their compatibility is how it never feels like a your-turn my-turn situation. Stojakovic is a volume shooter but he’s gotten much more efficient as the season has progressed while Wilkinson has remained extremely efficient and ready whenever Stojakovic swings the rock to him.