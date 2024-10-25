What we learned: Cal's loss to NC State

in other news
WATCH: Cal coordinators, players look ahead to Oregon State matchup
OC Mike Bloesch, DC Peter Sirmon, TE Jack Endries and DB Craig Woodson all spoke with reporters Tuesday.
WATCH: Coach Justin Wilcox talks Oregon State as Cal prepares for Week 9
The Bears head coach addressed where things stand with his team, updated injuries and more Tuesday.
Several key Cal players returning to practice ahead of Oregon State matchup
Bears head coach Justin Wilcox provided some positive news during his Tuesday press conference.
Cal WBB secures commitment from elite point guard Aliyahna 'Puff' Morris
The 2025 recruit from Rancho Cucamonga is one of the top point guards in the class.
Victory slips away again as Cal drops fourth straight in loss to NC State
The Bears led by 13 points with 24 seconds to play in the third quarter Saturday in Berkeley.
Cal continued its downward spiral, falling, 24-23, to NC State after holding a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter last weekend. The Bears (3-4 0-4 ACC) looked poised to claim their first ACC victory, but late-game struggles allowed the Wolfpack to rally. Jaivian Thomas had two rushing touchdowns, and freshman kicker Derek Morris contributed three field goals, but missed a critical 28-yard attempt in the final minutes. Cal's defense, which had performed admirably, forced a three-and-out after the miss, giving the Bears one last chance, but they couldn't convert and stalled out at midfield. As Cal searches for answers after its fourth straight close loss, the team’s bowl aspirations are now in jeopardy.
Here are five things we learned in the NC State loss as the Bears now look ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Oregon State.
Cal football and its broken record
As every Cal fan painfully knows, just nine points stand between the Bears’ current 3-4 record and a potential 7-0 season, with a likely top-10 ranking for the first time in over two decades. In more agonizing detail, a few missed kicks and an obvious missed targeting call mark this separation. If one believes in the “football gods,” it seems they’ve been playing with Cal's fate, crafting each loss into an even more gut-wrenching disappointment than the last — a cruel series of inventing new ways to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory.
After Cal’s latest heartbreaking loss, head coach Justin Wilcox faced the postgame media with a familiar refrain in what’s beginning to feel like Groundhog Day for the past four games.
