What we learned: Cal's loss to NC State

Cal continued its downward spiral, falling, 24-23, to NC State after holding a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter last weekend. The Bears (3-4 0-4 ACC) looked poised to claim their first ACC victory, but late-game struggles allowed the Wolfpack to rally. Jaivian Thomas had two rushing touchdowns, and freshman kicker Derek Morris contributed three field goals, but missed a critical 28-yard attempt in the final minutes. Cal's defense, which had performed admirably, forced a three-and-out after the miss, giving the Bears one last chance, but they couldn't convert and stalled out at midfield. As Cal searches for answers after its fourth straight close loss, the team’s bowl aspirations are now in jeopardy.

Here are five things we learned in the NC State loss as the Bears now look ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Oregon State.