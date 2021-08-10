What can Cal fans expect from incoming freshman Marsalis Roberson?
After taking a look at incoming Cal men’s basketball freshman Sam Alajiki, GoldenBearReport.com now takes a look at incoming freshman Marsalis Roberson out of Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news