What Cal's Spring Roster Will Look Like
Spring football is quickly approaching in Berkeley, as the Bears look to get back on the field relatively soon. Cal will officially release a roster sometime in the near future, but we're giving you a look at who should be with the Bears this spring.
(Note that the number after the name is what year they're going into at Cal, since with the extra year of eligibility for everyone, it's the easiest way to discern what class a guy is in)
* - Denotes walk-on
Quarterback - 5
Chase Garbers, 5th
Spencer Brasch, 3rd
Robby Rowell, 3rd*
Jaden Casey, 2nd
Zach Johnson, 2nd
Cal won't welcome in another quarterback until Kai Millner gets to Berkeley over the summer, but the group has an opportunity to learn more of Bill Musgrave's offense, as the latter four compete for the backup quarterback spot.
Running Back - 6
Marcel Dancy - 6th
Christopher Brown Jr. - 4th
DeCarlos Brooks - 3rd
Damien Moore - 2nd
Chris Street - 2nd
Ashton Stredick - 2nd*
Cal loses the likes of Bradrick Shaw and both fullbacks from the 2020 squad, but returns every other player who took a snap at the spot for the Bears a year ago. Dancy, Brown, and Moore seem the likeliest to take reps, but Aristotle Thompson showed a willingness to play as many guys as necessary, so it could be a matter of who stands out.
Wide Receiver - 16
Kekoa Crawford - 6th
Trevon Clark - 5th
Nikko Remigio - 4th
Monroe Young - 4th
Jeremiah Hunter - 2nd
Justin Baker - 2nd
Aidan Lee - 2nd
Tommy Christakos - 2nd
Mason Mangum - 2nd
Ben Skinner - 4th*
Evan King - 5th*
Chris Rogers - 3rd*
Lucas Allen - 3rd*
Jared Staub - 3rd*
Grant Daley - 2nd*
Dante Cacchione - 2nd*
The wide receiver position, with Makai Polk gone but both 2020 seniors returning, has the experience on top, but needs to develop behind the trio of Crawford, Clark and Remigio. A five man 2020 class will get a little more time to shine because of that this spring.
Tight End - 7
Jake Tonges - 5th
Collin Moore - 5th
Gavin Reinwald - 5th
Nick Alftin - 4th
Elijah Mojarro - 3rd
Jake Muller - 2nd
Jermaine Terry - 1st
Multiple tenured players returning, as some of the tight ends will be called on to do what Bill Musgrave called 'fullback jobs' this spring, with Gavin Reinwald being the likeliest to take more of an H-Back role. Jermaine Terry's integration into the Cal offense should be interesting, with his combination of size and speed.
Offensive Line - 17
Mike Saffell - 5th
Valentino Daltoso - 6th
Gentle Williams - 6th
Will Craig - 4th
Matthew Cindric - 4th
Brandon Mello - 4th
McKade Mettauer - 3rd
Ben Coleman - 3rd
Brian Driscoll - 3rd
Brayden Rohme - 3rd
Everett Johnson - 2nd
Ender Aguilar - 2nd
Bastian Swinney - 1st
Ryan Lange - 1st
Colin Hamilton - 2nd*
Colin Moroney - 2nd*
Sami Nazzal - 4th*
Defensive Line - 10
Brett Johnson - 3rd
JH Tevis - 4th
Aaron Maldonado - 4th
Stanley McKenzie - 2nd
Ethan Saunders - 2nd
Jaedon Roberts - 2nd
Ricky Correia - 2nd
Akili Calhoun - 1st
Gunnar Rask - 3rd*
Erick Nisich - 4th*
Cal's defensive line will look to actually have a nose guard, as Aaron Maldonado could be back, along with Stanley McKenzie being health enough to play in a game. Brett Johnson will move back to his natural position, and JH Tevis will have another year as a starter under his belt. There's a lot of young talent that will have time to develop this spring, with Akili Calhoun being the early enrollee who can carve out some playing time.
Outside Linebacker - 8
Cameron Goode - 6th
Braxten Croteau - 3rd
Orin Patu - 3rd
Curley Young Jr. - 3rd
Myles Jernigan - 3rd
Patrick Hisatake - 1st
Matt Horwitz - 5th*
Carter Lynch - 2nd*
Cal's outside linebacker room was hurt due to injuries and opt outs in the fall, but returns Cam Goode for a super senior year and Curley Young from injury. Braxten Croteau also returns, and has been praised as one of the Bears' hardest workers in offseason workout situations.
Inside Linebackers - 11
Kuony Deng - 6th
Evan Tattersall - 4th
Blake Antzoulatos - 3th
Ryan Puskas - 3rd
Kyle Smith - 3rd
Muelu Iosefa - 2nd
Andy Alfieri - 2nd
Nate Rutchena - 1st
Nick Henderson - 4th*
Alex Murray - 3rd*
Branden Owens - 3rd*
Cal's inside linebacker room returns every snap from a year ago, with Deng coming back for a super senior year, and every other inside linebacker who took a snap on special teams or defense is back. The sole addition is Branden Owens, a former Bishop O'Dowd standout who opted out of the 2020 season.
Defensive Backs - 19
Elijah Hicks - 5th
Josh Drayden - 6th
Branden Smith - 5th
Daniel Scott - 5th
Chigozie Anusiem - 4th
Craig Woodson - 3rd
Miles Williams - 3rd
Jaylen Martin - 3rd
Raymond Woodie III - 3rd
Dejuan Butler - 2nd
Trey Paster - 2nd
Collin Gamble - 2nd
Tyson McWilliams - 2nd
Isaiah Young - 2nd
Hunter Barth - 1st
Kaleb Higgins - 1st
Tarik Glenn Jr. - 3rd*
Evan McLurkin - 2nd*
Zane Cribb - 4th*
Cal's defensive backfield has plenty of experience with Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden, with Daniel Scott, Chigozie Anusiem, and Craig Woodson returning with experience from a year ago. The spring will be a time to see who among the younger players can make a move toward the top of the depth chart, as Trey Paster was the sole true freshman among the five man group to see extended time on defense.
Special Teams - 7
Kicker
Dario Longhetto - 3rd*
Nick Lopez - 3rd*
Roman Donnelly - 2nd*
Punter
Jamieson Sheahan - 4th
Christopher Abbes III - 2nd*
Long Snapper
Slater Zellers - 4th
Daniel Etter - 6th
Cal returns everyone that kicked or snapped a football in 2020, with Longhetto, Sheahan, and Zellers returning. Among the main issues on special teams is the need to improve protection among the group, which should be helped with players returning and not having to deal with the week to week Covid issues that crippled the units