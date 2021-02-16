 Cal Football: What the Roster Looks Like for Spring 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 22:32:45 -0600') }} football Edit

What Cal's Spring Roster Will Look Like

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Spring football is quickly approaching in Berkeley, as the Bears look to get back on the field relatively soon. Cal will officially release a roster sometime in the near future, but we're giving you a look at who should be with the Bears this spring.

(Note that the number after the name is what year they're going into at Cal, since with the extra year of eligibility for everyone, it's the easiest way to discern what class a guy is in)

* - Denotes walk-on

Spencer Brasch, along with Robby Rowell, is one of two QBs to attempt a pass in a game other than Garbers
Spencer Brasch, along with Robby Rowell, is one of two QBs to attempt a pass in a game other than Garbers (Gabriel Mayberry - USA Today Sports)

Quarterback - 5

Chase Garbers, 5th

Spencer Brasch, 3rd

Robby Rowell, 3rd*

Jaden Casey, 2nd

Zach Johnson, 2nd

Cal won't welcome in another quarterback until Kai Millner gets to Berkeley over the summer, but the group has an opportunity to learn more of Bill Musgrave's offense, as the latter four compete for the backup quarterback spot.

Marcel Dancy is a sixth year super senior for the Bears
Marcel Dancy is a sixth year super senior for the Bears (Soobum Im - USA Today Sports)

Running Back - 6

Marcel Dancy - 6th

Christopher Brown Jr. - 4th

DeCarlos Brooks - 3rd

Damien Moore - 2nd

Chris Street - 2nd

Ashton Stredick - 2nd*

Cal loses the likes of Bradrick Shaw and both fullbacks from the 2020 squad, but returns every other player who took a snap at the spot for the Bears a year ago. Dancy, Brown, and Moore seem the likeliest to take reps, but Aristotle Thompson showed a willingness to play as many guys as necessary, so it could be a matter of who stands out.

Wide Receiver - 16 

Kekoa Crawford - 6th

Trevon Clark - 5th

Nikko Remigio - 4th

Monroe Young - 4th

Jeremiah Hunter - 2nd

Justin Baker - 2nd

Aidan Lee - 2nd

Tommy Christakos - 2nd

Mason Mangum - 2nd

Ben Skinner - 4th*

Evan King - 5th*

Chris Rogers - 3rd*

Lucas Allen - 3rd*

Jared Staub - 3rd*

Grant Daley - 2nd*

Dante Cacchione - 2nd*

The wide receiver position, with Makai Polk gone but both 2020 seniors returning, has the experience on top, but needs to develop behind the trio of Crawford, Clark and Remigio. A five man 2020 class will get a little more time to shine because of that this spring.

Tight End - 7

Jake Tonges - 5th

Collin Moore - 5th

Gavin Reinwald - 5th

Nick Alftin - 4th

Elijah Mojarro - 3rd

Jake Muller - 2nd

Jermaine Terry - 1st

Multiple tenured players returning, as some of the tight ends will be called on to do what Bill Musgrave called 'fullback jobs' this spring, with Gavin Reinwald being the likeliest to take more of an H-Back role. Jermaine Terry's integration into the Cal offense should be interesting, with his combination of size and speed.

Offensive Line - 17

Mike Saffell - 5th

Valentino Daltoso - 6th

Gentle Williams - 6th

Will Craig - 4th

Matthew Cindric - 4th

Brandon Mello - 4th

McKade Mettauer - 3rd

Ben Coleman - 3rd

Brian Driscoll - 3rd

Brayden Rohme - 3rd

Everett Johnson - 2nd

Ender Aguilar - 2nd

Bastian Swinney - 1st

Ryan Lange - 1st

Colin Hamilton - 2nd*

Colin Moroney - 2nd*

Sami Nazzal - 4th*

Aaron Maldonado was out for the 2020 season, but could give the Bears some nose guard reps moving forward
Aaron Maldonado was out for the 2020 season, but could give the Bears some nose guard reps moving forward (Richard Mackson - USA Today Sports)

Defensive Line - 10 

Brett Johnson - 3rd

JH Tevis - 4th

Aaron Maldonado - 4th

Stanley McKenzie - 2nd

Ethan Saunders - 2nd

Jaedon Roberts - 2nd

Ricky Correia - 2nd

Akili Calhoun - 1st

Gunnar Rask - 3rd*

Erick Nisich - 4th*

Cal's defensive line will look to actually have a nose guard, as Aaron Maldonado could be back, along with Stanley McKenzie being health enough to play in a game. Brett Johnson will move back to his natural position, and JH Tevis will have another year as a starter under his belt. There's a lot of young talent that will have time to develop this spring, with Akili Calhoun being the early enrollee who can carve out some playing time.

Cameron Goode returns as a super senior
Cameron Goode returns as a super senior (Cal Football)

Outside Linebacker - 8

Cameron Goode - 6th

Braxten Croteau - 3rd

Orin Patu - 3rd

Curley Young Jr. - 3rd

Myles Jernigan - 3rd

Patrick Hisatake - 1st

Matt Horwitz - 5th*

Carter Lynch - 2nd*

Cal's outside linebacker room was hurt due to injuries and opt outs in the fall, but returns Cam Goode for a super senior year and Curley Young from injury. Braxten Croteau also returns, and has been praised as one of the Bears' hardest workers in offseason workout situations.

Muelu Iosefa (55) started Cal's final two games of 2020
Muelu Iosefa (55) started Cal's final two games of 2020 (Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports)

Inside Linebackers - 11

Kuony Deng - 6th

Evan Tattersall - 4th

Blake Antzoulatos - 3th

Ryan Puskas - 3rd

Kyle Smith - 3rd

Muelu Iosefa - 2nd

Andy Alfieri - 2nd

Nate Rutchena - 1st

Nick Henderson - 4th*

Alex Murray - 3rd*

Branden Owens - 3rd*

Cal's inside linebacker room returns every snap from a year ago, with Deng coming back for a super senior year, and every other inside linebacker who took a snap on special teams or defense is back. The sole addition is Branden Owens, a former Bishop O'Dowd standout who opted out of the 2020 season.

Daniel Scott gives the Bears starting experience at safety and the Star position
Daniel Scott gives the Bears starting experience at safety and the Star position (Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports)

Defensive Backs - 19

Elijah Hicks - 5th

Josh Drayden - 6th

Branden Smith - 5th

Daniel Scott - 5th

Chigozie Anusiem - 4th

Craig Woodson - 3rd

Miles Williams - 3rd

Jaylen Martin - 3rd

Raymond Woodie III - 3rd

Dejuan Butler - 2nd

Trey Paster - 2nd

Collin Gamble - 2nd

Tyson McWilliams - 2nd

Isaiah Young - 2nd

Hunter Barth - 1st

Kaleb Higgins - 1st

Tarik Glenn Jr. - 3rd*

Evan McLurkin - 2nd*

Zane Cribb - 4th*

Cal's defensive backfield has plenty of experience with Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden, with Daniel Scott, Chigozie Anusiem, and Craig Woodson returning with experience from a year ago. The spring will be a time to see who among the younger players can make a move toward the top of the depth chart, as Trey Paster was the sole true freshman among the five man group to see extended time on defense.

Dario Longhetto, who hit a 52 yard field goal against Oregon State, returns for his second year as a starter
Dario Longhetto, who hit a 52 yard field goal against Oregon State, returns for his second year as a starter (Kelley L. Cox- USA Today Sports)

Special Teams - 7

Kicker

Dario Longhetto - 3rd*

Nick Lopez - 3rd*

Roman Donnelly - 2nd*

Punter

Jamieson Sheahan - 4th

Christopher Abbes III - 2nd*

Long Snapper

Slater Zellers - 4th

Daniel Etter - 6th

Cal returns everyone that kicked or snapped a football in 2020, with Longhetto, Sheahan, and Zellers returning. Among the main issues on special teams is the need to improve protection among the group, which should be helped with players returning and not having to deal with the week to week Covid issues that crippled the units

