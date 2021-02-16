Spring football is quickly approaching in Berkeley, as the Bears look to get back on the field relatively soon. Cal will officially release a roster sometime in the near future, but we're giving you a look at who should be with the Bears this spring. (Note that the number after the name is what year they're going into at Cal, since with the extra year of eligibility for everyone, it's the easiest way to discern what class a guy is in) * - Denotes walk-on

Spencer Brasch, along with Robby Rowell, is one of two QBs to attempt a pass in a game other than Garbers (Gabriel Mayberry - USA Today Sports)

Quarterback - 5

Chase Garbers, 5th Spencer Brasch, 3rd Robby Rowell, 3rd* Jaden Casey, 2nd Zach Johnson, 2nd Cal won't welcome in another quarterback until Kai Millner gets to Berkeley over the summer, but the group has an opportunity to learn more of Bill Musgrave's offense, as the latter four compete for the backup quarterback spot.

Marcel Dancy is a sixth year super senior for the Bears (Soobum Im - USA Today Sports)

Running Back - 6

Marcel Dancy - 6th Christopher Brown Jr. - 4th DeCarlos Brooks - 3rd Damien Moore - 2nd Chris Street - 2nd Ashton Stredick - 2nd* Cal loses the likes of Bradrick Shaw and both fullbacks from the 2020 squad, but returns every other player who took a snap at the spot for the Bears a year ago. Dancy, Brown, and Moore seem the likeliest to take reps, but Aristotle Thompson showed a willingness to play as many guys as necessary, so it could be a matter of who stands out.

Wide Receiver - 16

Kekoa Crawford - 6th Trevon Clark - 5th Nikko Remigio - 4th Monroe Young - 4th Jeremiah Hunter - 2nd Justin Baker - 2nd Aidan Lee - 2nd Tommy Christakos - 2nd Mason Mangum - 2nd Ben Skinner - 4th* Evan King - 5th* Chris Rogers - 3rd* Lucas Allen - 3rd* Jared Staub - 3rd* Grant Daley - 2nd* Dante Cacchione - 2nd* The wide receiver position, with Makai Polk gone but both 2020 seniors returning, has the experience on top, but needs to develop behind the trio of Crawford, Clark and Remigio. A five man 2020 class will get a little more time to shine because of that this spring.

Tight End - 7

Jake Tonges - 5th Collin Moore - 5th Gavin Reinwald - 5th Nick Alftin - 4th Elijah Mojarro - 3rd Jake Muller - 2nd Jermaine Terry - 1st Multiple tenured players returning, as some of the tight ends will be called on to do what Bill Musgrave called 'fullback jobs' this spring, with Gavin Reinwald being the likeliest to take more of an H-Back role. Jermaine Terry's integration into the Cal offense should be interesting, with his combination of size and speed.

Offensive Line - 17

Mike Saffell - 5th Valentino Daltoso - 6th Gentle Williams - 6th Will Craig - 4th Matthew Cindric - 4th Brandon Mello - 4th McKade Mettauer - 3rd Ben Coleman - 3rd Brian Driscoll - 3rd Brayden Rohme - 3rd Everett Johnson - 2nd Ender Aguilar - 2nd Bastian Swinney - 1st Ryan Lange - 1st Colin Hamilton - 2nd* Colin Moroney - 2nd* Sami Nazzal - 4th*



Aaron Maldonado was out for the 2020 season, but could give the Bears some nose guard reps moving forward (Richard Mackson - USA Today Sports)

Defensive Line - 10

Brett Johnson - 3rd JH Tevis - 4th Aaron Maldonado - 4th Stanley McKenzie - 2nd Ethan Saunders - 2nd Jaedon Roberts - 2nd Ricky Correia - 2nd Akili Calhoun - 1st Gunnar Rask - 3rd* Erick Nisich - 4th* Cal's defensive line will look to actually have a nose guard, as Aaron Maldonado could be back, along with Stanley McKenzie being health enough to play in a game. Brett Johnson will move back to his natural position, and JH Tevis will have another year as a starter under his belt. There's a lot of young talent that will have time to develop this spring, with Akili Calhoun being the early enrollee who can carve out some playing time.

Cameron Goode returns as a super senior (Cal Football)

Outside Linebacker - 8

Cameron Goode - 6th Braxten Croteau - 3rd Orin Patu - 3rd Curley Young Jr. - 3rd Myles Jernigan - 3rd Patrick Hisatake - 1st Matt Horwitz - 5th* Carter Lynch - 2nd* Cal's outside linebacker room was hurt due to injuries and opt outs in the fall, but returns Cam Goode for a super senior year and Curley Young from injury. Braxten Croteau also returns, and has been praised as one of the Bears' hardest workers in offseason workout situations.

Muelu Iosefa (55) started Cal's final two games of 2020 (Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports)

Inside Linebackers - 11

Kuony Deng - 6th Evan Tattersall - 4th Blake Antzoulatos - 3th Ryan Puskas - 3rd Kyle Smith - 3rd Muelu Iosefa - 2nd Andy Alfieri - 2nd Nate Rutchena - 1st Nick Henderson - 4th* Alex Murray - 3rd* Branden Owens - 3rd* Cal's inside linebacker room returns every snap from a year ago, with Deng coming back for a super senior year, and every other inside linebacker who took a snap on special teams or defense is back. The sole addition is Branden Owens, a former Bishop O'Dowd standout who opted out of the 2020 season.

Daniel Scott gives the Bears starting experience at safety and the Star position (Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports)

Defensive Backs - 19

Elijah Hicks - 5th Josh Drayden - 6th Branden Smith - 5th Daniel Scott - 5th Chigozie Anusiem - 4th Craig Woodson - 3rd Miles Williams - 3rd Jaylen Martin - 3rd Raymond Woodie III - 3rd Dejuan Butler - 2nd Trey Paster - 2nd Collin Gamble - 2nd Tyson McWilliams - 2nd Isaiah Young - 2nd Hunter Barth - 1st Kaleb Higgins - 1st Tarik Glenn Jr. - 3rd* Evan McLurkin - 2nd* Zane Cribb - 4th* Cal's defensive backfield has plenty of experience with Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden, with Daniel Scott, Chigozie Anusiem, and Craig Woodson returning with experience from a year ago. The spring will be a time to see who among the younger players can make a move toward the top of the depth chart, as Trey Paster was the sole true freshman among the five man group to see extended time on defense.

Dario Longhetto, who hit a 52 yard field goal against Oregon State, returns for his second year as a starter (Kelley L. Cox- USA Today Sports)

Special Teams - 7