News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 21:40:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Wesley Ndago talks Cal Offer, What Made it a 'Dream' Offer

Dehjkdksvqasuazmd4oq
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal's been busy in the state of Texas recently, and one of the newest offers went out Tuesday to Wesley Ndago. The Midway (Waco) offensive lineman received his offer after Steve Greatwood came to s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}