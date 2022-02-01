Junior college outside linebacker Henry Ikahihifo had high hopes for his official visit to Cal over the weekend. He left Berkeley feeling like he possibly found his next home. The Nevada bounce-back player started his career as a tight end with the Wolfpack but ultimately left that program to transform his game and his career path.

He’s now playing defense, and Cal has been one of the most active teams in his recruitment this winter. Ikahihifo isn’t going to sign Wednesday, but coming away from his visit with the Bears there is a clear direction in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2 recruit from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita spent the weekend in Berkeley with his parents, and the Bears left quite the impression.

“I felt comfortable the whole time I was up there,” Ikahihifo said about his trip to Berkeley. “Coach Benji, he took really good care of me and my parents. We stayed in a nice hotel, they made sure we were well fed and then getting down to the football part, man, it was great. Coach Browning, coach Heyward and the DC, we all sat down in one room along with my parents.

“They literally broke down how I would be utilized in their defensive scheme, how they use that outside linebacker position and how effective I can be immediately once I get the flow of things once I get up there in June and fall camp. Things will look bright for me up there, so it was a blessing to go up there for sure on this official [visit] to clear the air on how I will be utilized and how well I actually fit in.”