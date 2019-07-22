Two pieces of Cal news came down the tubes today, starting with Evan Weaver making the Butkus Award watchlist. The Butkus Award goes to the top collegiate linebacker in all of college football, and Weaver is the returning leading tackler in the country (with 159 tackles in 2018).

This is Weaver's third watchlist of the offseason, previously making the list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Nagurski Award. Weaver was also top graded Power 5 linebacker by Pro Football Focus from a year ago.

Some extra stats on Weaver from the Cal Release:

Junior (2018)

• Second-team All-American (Pro Football Focus)

• First-team (Associated Press, Pro Football Focus) and second-team (Athlon, Pac-12 Coaches, Phil Steele) All-Pac-12

• Recipient of Cal's Bear Backers Award as the team's Co-Most Valuable Defensive Player

• Recorded career highs of 159 tackles to rank tied for second on Cal's all-time single-season list, 9.5 tackles for loss (-42 yards), 4.5 sacks (-28 yards), and two interceptions that he returned for 47 yards and his lone career touchdown

• Tied for fifth nationally with 6.4 solo tackles per game and eighth in total tackles with 11.9 per contest