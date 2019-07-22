Weaver Makes Butkus Watchlist, Cal MBB Sets Weekly Matchups
Two pieces of Cal news came down the tubes today, starting with Evan Weaver making the Butkus Award watchlist. The Butkus Award goes to the top collegiate linebacker in all of college football, and Weaver is the returning leading tackler in the country (with 159 tackles in 2018).
This is Weaver's third watchlist of the offseason, previously making the list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Nagurski Award. Weaver was also top graded Power 5 linebacker by Pro Football Focus from a year ago.
Some extra stats on Weaver from the Cal Release:
Junior (2018)
• Second-team All-American (Pro Football Focus)
• First-team (Associated Press, Pro Football Focus) and second-team (Athlon, Pac-12 Coaches, Phil Steele) All-Pac-12
• Recipient of Cal's Bear Backers Award as the team's Co-Most Valuable Defensive Player
• Recorded career highs of 159 tackles to rank tied for second on Cal's all-time single-season list, 9.5 tackles for loss (-42 yards), 4.5 sacks (-28 yards), and two interceptions that he returned for 47 yards and his lone career touchdown
• Tied for fifth nationally with 6.4 solo tackles per game and eighth in total tackles with 11.9 per contest
MBB Weekly Matchups Scheduled
The Pac-12 released their weekly matchups, and who Cal's going to play on any given weekend is set. Per the release, all Pac-12 games will be televised by either ESPN, FOX, CBS or Pac-12 Network.
Cal’s Weekly Matchups
Week of Jan. 1-5: at Stanford
Week of Jan. 8-12: vs. Washington/Washington State
Week of Jan. 15-19: at UCLA/USC
Week of Jan. 22-26: vs. Stanford
Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2: vs. Oregon/Oregon State
Week of Feb. 5-9: at Colorado/Utah
Week of Feb. 12-16: vs. Arizona/Arizona State
Week of Feb. 19-23: at Washington/Washington State
Week of Feb. 26-March 1: vs. Colorado/Utah
Week of March 4-7: at Oregon/Oregon State
The Pac-12 Tournament will once again take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 11-14.