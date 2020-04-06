Today, we're looking at Oregon, who the Bears in Berkeley on October 17th

With shelter-in-place still in effect, we're taking a look at the nine opponents the Bears will face in 2020 that they faced in 2019.

Oregon

Start of spring football: March 5

Weeks completed: one (thanks to Jon Wilner for making that one easy)

Up in Autzen, the main spring story is easy enough: replacing Justin Herbert.

That process is obviously now on hold some, but perhaps not entirely disadvantageous due to current circumstances – they brought in a potential frontrunner this week with Boston College graduate transfer Anthony Brown, who won’t have missed too much practice (since he’d be allowed to participate when it actually resumes). Whether it’s Brown or Shough, Oregon’s QB1 won’t be the only new face on that side of the ball – the Ducks were also spending spring replacing four new starters up front on the offensive line, and installing Joe Moorhead’s offense, with Arroyo now the head coach at UNLV.

Luckily, they’ll still have nine returning starters back, spearheaded by all-worlder Kayvon Thibodeaux, and yet another record-breaking recruiting class by Cristobal and company. Based on initial practice reports, they haven’t missed a beat.

A few notes I’ve gathered, based on the publically available reporting:

- Cristobal referred to special teams as a point of emphasis. (Oregon was 118th in opponent kickoff return and 64th in opponent punt return in 2019)

- Notable usage of option pitches being installed, which was not much of Oregon’s offense under Arroyo

- Oregon will be replacing their WR coach. At time of writing, it appears that there is no hire in place yet.

- Center position still in flux – Oregon tried a bunch of different guys here in the opening days of practice.

- JUCO transfer Bennett Williams is currently pushing for time with the 1s

- Andrew Faoliu, who played in 12 games last season as defensive tackle is converting to outside linebacker

- DB Thomas Graham has been moving around a lot, not unlike the way Cal is looking to utilize Cam Bynum and Elijah Hicks in order to get Chigozie Anusiem onto the field. For the Ducks, that Anusiem player so far appears to be Mykael Wright.

- Freshman LB Justin Flowe is confirmed to be enrolled and taking classes. He, like Anthony Brown, will benefit from being able to actually practice when the Ducks return.

Preseason projection:

Tough game, probable loss at the moment. (They’re not the defending North champs for nothing, although that game is at home.)

After limited spring data projection: Nothing changed. If the Bears want to win the North, there are few scenarios that don't involve a head to head win here.