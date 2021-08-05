Watchlist Season: Chase Garbers Makes Manning Award Watchlist

With watchlist season continuing, Cal quarterback Chase Garbers is latest to make a list. The Cal quarterback is one of 32 quarterbacks to be on the Manning Award watchlist, an award given to the top quarterback in college football. Garbers is one of three Pac-12 quarterbacks on the list, along with Arizona State's Jayden Daniels and USC's Kedon Slovis.

On the eve Cal's fall camp, Garbers is set to be the first Cal quarterback to start games in four consecutive seasons since Kevin Riley from 2007 to 2010. Garbers has played in 25 games during his time at Cal, starting 23. Cal is 15-10 when Garbers plays, 14-9 when he starts, and 14-5 when he starts and plays more than half the snaps.

Over his three seasons of play, the redshirt senior from Newport Beach has amassed 4049 yards, while completing 61.4% of his passeswith 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His130.17 passer efficiency ranks 11th on Cal's all-time list, as Garbers is just outside the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns thrown as well.

Garbers has also rushed for 718 yards and seven touchdowns on 227 carries, closing in on quarterback career school records in rushing yards (931, Joe Kapp) and rushing touchdowns (9, Brian Bedford and Dave Penhall).