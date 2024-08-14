PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: TE coach Mike Saffell, Cal players talk after Day 12 of camp

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Mike Saffell is just a few weeks away from coaching his first game as Cal's tight ends coach after taking over the position this offseason. The former Bears offensive lineman has adjusted well to his new roll, and he has a deep group of tight ends to work with this fall.

After Day 12 of training camp, Saffell spoke with reporters about the development of his unit, what he expects from each of the players plus his thoughts on the future of the offense with some of the new pieces in place.

One of Saffell's returning tight ends is J.T. Byrne, who got his feet wet with the Bears in 2023 after transferring in from Oregon State. Byrne spoke with the media after Wednesday's practice about his role on this year's team, his experience learning under Saffell and the future matchup with his former position coach Tim Plough at UC Davis.

Running back Byron Cardwell has had to work back from a serious injury, but he has gone through training camp looking like a player who is ready to finally contribute for the Bears after arriving in the spring last year. Cardwell spoke with reporters Wednesday to recap his path back to full health and provide his outlook for the fall.

Another player who has made some noise in training camp has also not played a game for the Bears yet. Cornerback Khamani Hudson has found himself in the mix at his position through the first 12 practices, and he could end up being part of the rotation as it stands now.

We caught up with the Texas native to look back on what led to his decision to pick the Bears out of North Shore High School in Houston, his continued transition to playing defense in college and his excitement for the upcoming season.

Watch our full one-on-one interview below:


