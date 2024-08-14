Mike Saffell is just a few weeks away from coaching his first game as Cal's tight ends coach after taking over the position this offseason. The former Bears offensive lineman has adjusted well to his new roll, and he has a deep group of tight ends to work with this fall.

After Day 12 of training camp, Saffell spoke with reporters about the development of his unit, what he expects from each of the players plus his thoughts on the future of the offense with some of the new pieces in place.

One of Saffell's returning tight ends is J.T. Byrne, who got his feet wet with the Bears in 2023 after transferring in from Oregon State. Byrne spoke with the media after Wednesday's practice about his role on this year's team, his experience learning under Saffell and the future matchup with his former position coach Tim Plough at UC Davis.