Cal remains undecided on its starting quarterback in Week 5 of the season. Both Ben Finley and Sam Jackson V played last Saturday against Washington in the Bears' loss. Finley did not practice Tuesday after suffering an injury in that loss to the Huskies leaving Jackson to once again take the first-team reps.

Both players met with reporters Wednesday to discuss their outlook on the ongoing competition to determine who will start this week against Arizona State, the state of the position and much more.

Additionally, freshman kicker Mateen Bhaghani met with reporters Wednesday to discuss his role as Cal's new starter at his position and more.

Watch each media session from Wednesday below: