Analysis: Back-breaking runs becoming Cal's latest hurdle

Basketball is a game of runs. It's about who can put together a 5-minute stretch in which both their offense and defense are clicking on all cylinders. It's about stringing together possessions to put an opponent away or to mount a comeback. Fundamentally, basketball is a game that can be won in 10 back-to-back possessions.

And at this point in the season, Cal is not playing the game of runs, it is on the receiving end of it. If you go back into the play-by-play of the Syracuse loss or the Wake Forest loss, you’ll be able to stat watch and find these stretches in which the Bears’ offense and defense are disconnected.