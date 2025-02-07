Analysis: Evaluating Andrej Stojakovic's return to the floor for Cal

It was far from an ideal return but one the Bears sorely needed. Amid a two-game slide, Andrej Stojakovic returned from a hip injury to a team strained to its max on offense. And while Stojakovic only finished with 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field, his return eased the burden of Cal’s primary scorers, opening up the floor for them in ways that just weren’t possible while he was out.

“Anytime Andrej Stojakovic is out on the court, he brings tremendous gravity,” head coach Mark Madsen said postgame. “He hasn't [practiced] fullcourt live in probably two and a half

weeks and so we accelerated his timeframe coming back without having done all the things that sometimes a player wants to do, and I was proud of him for stepping forward and making a big contribution.”