INGLEWOOD, California — Justin Wilcox and his Cal squad will look to finish the season above .500 for the first time since 2019. The Bears (6-6) will take on UNLV (10-3) in the LA Bowl on Wednesday night, and the head coaches of both teams took some time Tuesday to discuss the matchup while being joined by LA Bowl host Rob Gronkowski.

Watch the full press conference with Wilcox, UNLV interim head coach Del Alexander and Gronk in these videos from Tuesday at SoFi Stadium.