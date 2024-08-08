Cal is now into the second full week of training camp after wrapping up Day 7 of practice Thursday evening. The Bears had a lighter day to open the second week, but there was still an opportunity to chat with running backs coach Aristotle Thompson about the progress his group has made.
In addition to Thompson, one of the Bears' rising young running backs had the opportunity to speak about his first offseason in the program. Jaivian Thomas has bounced back from missing time last season and has become one of the most productive backs in camp so far.
He spoke about his progress this summer, and how the running back unit is coming together heading into the fall.
We also caught up with receiver Mavin Anderson, who is now a veteran with the Bears and has been able to make some noise in camp so far. The redshirt junior has had opportunities to work with the first unit in camp, and is setting himself up to be a key contributor for Cal's offense.
He spoke with Golden Bear Report about welcoming the new competition, his relationship with fellow inside receiver Mikey Matthews and more. Watch our full one-on-one interview with Anderson below:
