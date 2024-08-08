Cal is now into the second full week of training camp after wrapping up Day 7 of practice Thursday evening. The Bears had a lighter day to open the second week, but there was still an opportunity to chat with running backs coach Aristotle Thompson about the progress his group has made.

In addition to Thompson, one of the Bears' rising young running backs had the opportunity to speak about his first offseason in the program. Jaivian Thomas has bounced back from missing time last season and has become one of the most productive backs in camp so far.

He spoke about his progress this summer, and how the running back unit is coming together heading into the fall.