Cal is 1-0 after opening the season with a 31-13 victory over UC Davis with plenty of players seeing the field in Week 1. Afterward, starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza plus linebackers Cade Uluave and Teddye Buchanan spoke with reporters after the victory about their roles in the game.

Additionally, cornerback Nohl Williams had the momentum-changing play of the game with an 80-yard kickoff return on Saturday. He spoke with the media about his big day after the game.

Second-year receiver Nyziah Hunter had a standout performance on Saturday as he scored his first career touchdown in the victory over the Aggies, and he spoke with the media about it afterward.