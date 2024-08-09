Cal returned to the practice field Friday as the team works toward its first scrimmage of training camp, and the defense was again active as the staff works to elevate the level of play on that side of the ball heading into the season.

After Day 8 of work for the Bears, outside linebacker coach Vic So'oto met with reporters to discuss the progress of his group, what he's looking for in camp and much more.

In addition to So'oto, defensive linemen Akili Calhoun and Nate Burrell took time to chat with the media about their camp up to this point. Calhoun opened up about some of his mental health struggles and how he's overcome those hurdles to set himself up as a contributor up front for the Bears this season.

Burrell was back on the field Friday after missing most of camp, and he spoke about what it means to him to back lining up once again with his teammates.