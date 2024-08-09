PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: OLB coach Vic So'oto, Cal players talk after Day 8 of training camp

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal returned to the practice field Friday as the team works toward its first scrimmage of training camp, and the defense was again active as the staff works to elevate the level of play on that side of the ball heading into the season.

After Day 8 of work for the Bears, outside linebacker coach Vic So'oto met with reporters to discuss the progress of his group, what he's looking for in camp and much more.

In addition to So'oto, defensive linemen Akili Calhoun and Nate Burrell took time to chat with the media about their camp up to this point. Calhoun opened up about some of his mental health struggles and how he's overcome those hurdles to set himself up as a contributor up front for the Bears this season.

Burrell was back on the field Friday after missing most of camp, and he spoke about what it means to him to back lining up once again with his teammates.

Golden Bear Report also spoke with defensive back Matthew Littlejohn who continues to hold down his spot in the secondary for the Bears now into his second season in the program. We caught up with him after Friday's practice to discuss his development in Year 2 at Cal plus his thoughts on the motivation for the defense this fall and much more.

Watch our full one-on-one interview with Littlejohn below:


