CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Cal wrapped up its time in the Sacramento area on Tuesday afternoon on Day 17 of training camp.

Afterward, a couple of the newcomers to the team this year spoke with the media. Outside linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall has emerged as a likely contributor at his position, and he discussed his transition to the Bears and his outlook for the fall.

Kicker Ryan Coe has showcased his talent in camp after a strong spring, and he spoke Tuesday to update reporters on his continued progress and mindset heading into his lone season with the Bears.