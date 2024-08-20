WATCH: OLB Cheikh Fall and K Ryan Coe talk after Day 17 of camp
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Cal wrapped up its time in the Sacramento area on Tuesday afternoon on Day 17 of training camp.
Afterward, a couple of the newcomers to the team this year spoke with the media. Outside linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall has emerged as a likely contributor at his position, and he discussed his transition to the Bears and his outlook for the fall.
Kicker Ryan Coe has showcased his talent in camp after a strong spring, and he spoke Tuesday to update reporters on his continued progress and mindset heading into his lone season with the Bears.
