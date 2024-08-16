PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTNLWk1SOFlGUkQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
WATCH: OC Mike Bloesch, DC Peter Sirmon, Cal players talk on Day 14 of camp

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Three quarterbacks taking the field against UC Davis? That's not off the table at this stage as Cal looks to figure out how its competition at the position is going to play out. Friday, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch provided the latest assessment of the quarterback battle with not much separating Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers at this stage.

Meanwhile, Ohio transfer CJ Harris has kept his name in the conversation as the Bears head into their second scrimmage of training camp this weekend.

Bloesch took time Friday to discuss the entire offense as the team goes into Saturday's scrimmage.

Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon also spoke after Friday's practice to discuss his group and the progress being made during a strong week for the defense.

Both offensive lineman Nick Morrow and running back Kadarius Calloway figure to be contributors this season for the Bears. Morrow, a second-year freshman, has continued to hold down the left tackle job in camp after doing so during the spring, and he now heads into the end of camp looking like the likely starter despite not playing as a freshman in 2023.

Calloway came to Cal with experience as a transfer from Old Dominion, and he continues to battle for the second spot on the running back depth chart.

Both players spoke with reporters on Friday about their path so far in camp.

One of the new faces around practice this month is that of Ryan Yaites, who made the move to Berkeley from LSU after spring ball. The second-year player from Texas took some time to speak with Golden Bear Report about his transition to playing on the West Coast for the Bears and looked back on his decision to leave the Tigers for Cal.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Yaites after Friday's practice below:


