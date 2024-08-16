WATCH: OC Mike Bloesch, DC Peter Sirmon, Cal players talk on Day 14 of camp
Three quarterbacks taking the field against UC Davis? That's not off the table at this stage as Cal looks to figure out how its competition at the position is going to play out. Friday, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch provided the latest assessment of the quarterback battle with not much separating Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers at this stage.
Meanwhile, Ohio transfer CJ Harris has kept his name in the conversation as the Bears head into their second scrimmage of training camp this weekend.
Bloesch took time Friday to discuss the entire offense as the team goes into Saturday's scrimmage.
Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon also spoke after Friday's practice to discuss his group and the progress being made during a strong week for the defense.
Both offensive lineman Nick Morrow and running back Kadarius Calloway figure to be contributors this season for the Bears. Morrow, a second-year freshman, has continued to hold down the left tackle job in camp after doing so during the spring, and he now heads into the end of camp looking like the likely starter despite not playing as a freshman in 2023.
Calloway came to Cal with experience as a transfer from Old Dominion, and he continues to battle for the second spot on the running back depth chart.
Both players spoke with reporters on Friday about their path so far in camp.
One of the new faces around practice this month is that of Ryan Yaites, who made the move to Berkeley from LSU after spring ball. The second-year player from Texas took some time to speak with Golden Bear Report about his transition to playing on the West Coast for the Bears and looked back on his decision to leave the Tigers for Cal.
Watch our one-on-one interview with Yaites after Friday's practice below:
