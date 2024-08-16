Three quarterbacks taking the field against UC Davis? That's not off the table at this stage as Cal looks to figure out how its competition at the position is going to play out. Friday, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch provided the latest assessment of the quarterback battle with not much separating Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers at this stage.

Meanwhile, Ohio transfer CJ Harris has kept his name in the conversation as the Bears head into their second scrimmage of training camp this weekend.

Bloesch took time Friday to discuss the entire offense as the team goes into Saturday's scrimmage.

Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon also spoke after Friday's practice to discuss his group and the progress being made during a strong week for the defense.