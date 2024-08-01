Cal moved on to Day 2 of training camp on Thursday, and there were some big plays being made as the team took its intensity up a notch in its second practice. Afterward, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon met with reporters to discuss their thoughts on the first couple days of camp plus their outlook for the rest of the month.

Bears star running back Jaydn Ott also took time to speak with reporters after Thursday's practice following a nice day for his position group. Ott provided his thoughts on the offseason, College Football 25 and the season ahead, which he noted will be his final one with the Bears.

Cornerback Nohl Williams met with reporters to give his thoughts on the progress of the defense, detail some personal goals and more.

You can watch those full post-practice interviews below: