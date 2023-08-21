In addition to hearing from Spavital after Monday's practice, fullback Andy Alfieri had an opportunity to meet with reporters for the first time after his standout performance in Saturday's scrimmage. The redshirt sophomore began his career with the Bears as a linebacker before moving to tight end and then fullback, so he took some time Monday to discuss that transition plus much more.

In our latest 1-on-1 interviews, Golden Bear Report spoke with inside linebacker Blake Antzoulatos about his progression and development this offseason plus outside linebacker Myles Jernigan tells us about his improvements heading into the season.

Watch each of those interviews in the video below: