Cal has not yet decided on a starting quarterback now into its final week of training camp. The Bears held their second camp scrimmage Saturday giving the staff another opportunity to evaluate the options, and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital met with reporters Monday to provide the latest update to the quarterback battle plus the competitions at other positions as well.
Watch his post-practice media session from Day 16 of training camp below:
In addition to hearing from Spavital after Monday's practice, fullback Andy Alfieri had an opportunity to meet with reporters for the first time after his standout performance in Saturday's scrimmage. The redshirt sophomore began his career with the Bears as a linebacker before moving to tight end and then fullback, so he took some time Monday to discuss that transition plus much more.
In our latest 1-on-1 interviews, Golden Bear Report spoke with inside linebacker Blake Antzoulatos about his progression and development this offseason plus outside linebacker Myles Jernigan tells us about his improvements heading into the season.
Watch each of those interviews in the video below:
