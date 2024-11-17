WATCH: Mark Madsen, Jovan Blacksher Jr. recap Cal's road win over USC

Cal (3-1) secured a key early victory Sunday night as the Bears closed out their second week of the season with a 71-66 win over USC at Galen Center in Los Angeles. Mark Madsen's squad received contributions from several different players, including 39 points combined for Andrej Stojakovic (20) and point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (19), to help the Bears bounce back from their first loss earlier in the week against Vanderbilt.

After the game, Madsen and Blacksher spoke exclusively to Golden Bear Report to review Sunday's contest against the Trojans and break down how the Bears were able to pull out the important nonconference road victory over their former Pac-12 foe.

Watch the full postgame interviews below: