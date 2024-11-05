WATCH: Mark Madsen, Jovan Blacksher Jr. and BJ Omot review win over CSUB

Cal is off to a 1-0 start for the second consecutive season as Year 2 of the Mark Madsen got underway with a 86-73 win for the Bears over Cal State Bakersfield. There were some moments late when the game looked like it could shift momentum, but ultimately Madsen's squad held on for the victory. After the game, the Cal head coach plus standout performers Jovan Blacksher Jr. and BJ Omot spent a few minutes speaking with reporters about the season-opening win at Haas Pavilion.