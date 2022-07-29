WATCH: Justin Wilcox talks offensive optimism, Cal QBs at Pac-12 Media Day

LOS ANGELES -- Cal coach Justin Wilcox took the stage at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, expressing optimism for his Golden Bears to show offensive growth this season while also revealing insight on the team's quarterback situation.

After declining to name a starting QB through the spring competition between Purdue transfer Jack Plummer and redshirt freshman Kai Millner, Wilcox acknowledged the veteran was in position to start, pending a strong camp.

"Jack has some experience and he did a really good job picking things up maybe quicker than myself or Bill [Musgrave] would have expected," Wilcox said. "... Kai's going to continue to push and grow as a player -- he's a little bit younger -- but if we were playing tomorrow Jack would be the guy. But I expect him to continue to improve because I know Kai is as well."

Watch the full video from Wilcox's Media Day appearance below: