WATCH: Justin Wilcox previews Cal's Week 12 matchup with Syracuse

Cal is looking to build on its winning ways this week when it welcomes Syracuse to California Memorial Stadium for the first time in decades. The Bears are coming off their first ACC victory after taking down Wake Forest last Friday.

It marked the second consecutive win for Justin Wilcox's team, which has received a recent boost from improving health heading into Week 12.

Wilcox spoke with reporters Tuesday to provide the latest update on injured inside linebacker Cade Uluave, discuss the challenge his defense faces against the Orange offense plus his thoughts on the final stretch of the regular season.