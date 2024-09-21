WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Fernando Mendoza and Cade Uluave after loss to FSU

Cal will make the long trek back to the West Coast with its first loss after a challenging night in Tallahassee on Saturday. The Bears were never able to get their offense off the ground enough in what ended up as a 14-9 loss to Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Afterwards, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox discussed where he thought things went wrong for the Bears on offense and gave his overview of what comes next as his team heads into a bye week.

Additionally, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and inside linebacker Cade Uluave provided the the player perspective after watching the team's unbeaten streak come to an end after three games.