WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players wrap up Week 2 of spring practice

Fernando Mendoza talks with reporters after Saturday's practice.
Fernando Mendoza talks with reporters after Saturday's practice. (Matt Moreno | Golden Bear Report)
Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Cal is just about at the halfway point of spring practice after completing its seventh day of work Saturday afternoon. It was the first day in full pads for the Bears and that meant a bit more contact.

Afterwards, head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about some of what he saw Saturday in addition to rounding up his biggest takeaways through two weeks of spring ball.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott plus quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers also met with the media Saturday to evaluate the first seven practices as the offense continues to come together.

Additionally, Golden Bear Report spent time Saturday chatting with receivers coach Burl Toler III about his group that features several new pieces this spring. Toler discussed several members of the receiver unit and expanded on their development now nearing the halfway point of the spring.

Watch our full one-on-one interview with Toler below:


