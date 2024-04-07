Cal is just about at the halfway point of spring practice after completing its seventh day of work Saturday afternoon. It was the first day in full pads for the Bears and that meant a bit more contact.

Afterwards, head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about some of what he saw Saturday in addition to rounding up his biggest takeaways through two weeks of spring ball.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott plus quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers also met with the media Saturday to evaluate the first seven practices as the offense continues to come together.