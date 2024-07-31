There are a number of new faces on the field for the Bears, and after Wilcox took some time to talk about a few of them plus general thoughts on camp as the team picks back up again.

Cal opened up training camp Wednesday, and the Bears have plenty of optimism about the upcoming season as Justin Wilcox and his staff work to build from a bowl game appearance in 2023.

There was a positive atmosphere on Day 1 of camp for the Bears on Wednesday, and among the things bringing some smiles around the field was a new hairstyle for quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

He was joined by inside linebacker Cade Uluave to discuss the new look and break down the offseason for the offense. Uluave reflected on his first year plus provided his thoughts on the defense this year.

Outside linebacker David Reese took some time to speak with reporters about the offseason, returning back to the field and more.

Watch each of those media sessions below: