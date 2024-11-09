WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players review 46-36 win over Wake Forest

Cal secured its first conference win as a member of the ACC on Friday when the Bears defeated Wake Forest, 46-36. The victory was led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza's stellar performance with a career-high 385 yards passing to go along with 51 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

The Cal defense secured three interceptions in the game and collected seven sacks to help the Bears move over back over .500.

After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox plus Mendoza, receiver Tobias Merriweather, cornerback Nohl Williams and inside linebacker Hunter Barth met with reporters to discuss the victory.