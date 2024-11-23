WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on Big Game win over Stanford

Cal needed to come back from 14 points down in the second half to earn its fourth consecutive victory in the Big Game rivalry matchup with Stanford. The Bears eliminated an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind stellar moments from several players down the stretch including quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox plus Mendoza, inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, defensive back Craig Woodson and receiver Jonathan Brady, who scored the go-ahead touchdown Saturday, joined reporters to reflect on the latest victory over the Cardinal.