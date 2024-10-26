Advertisement

Published Oct 26, 2024
WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on 44-7 win over Oregon State
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
@MattRMoreno
Cal is back on the winner's side after a 44-7 rout of former Pac-12 foe Oregon State on Saturday. The Bears were able to break out of their four-game losing streak thanks to an impressive showing from the defense and one of their best offensive performances of the year.

After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, receiver Nyziah Hunter, defensive back Craig Woodson and outside linebacker Xavier Carlton all spoke with reporters about the victory, what it means going into the bye week and what comes next for Cal.

