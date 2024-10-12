WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on 17-15 loss to No. 22 Pitt

Cal has now lost its last three games following yet another one-score defeat in ACC play on Saturday. The Bears had a late opportunity to hand No. 22 Pitt its first loss of the season, but a 40-yard field goal try traveled wide right resulting in a 17-15 win for the Panthers.

After the game, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about where things went wrong for his team, what went into some of his key decisions in the loss and how the Bears respond after dropping their third ACC contest.