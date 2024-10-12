WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on 17-15 loss to No. 22 Pitt

in other news
WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal coaches and players turn attention to No. 22 Pitt
Cal is turning the page on its crushing loss to Miami on Saturday as it now prepares to face another ranked opponent
Tuesdays with Gorney: Coaches that may be inching off the hot seat
Cal coach Justin Wilcox earns a mention in Rivals national director Adam Gorney's latest column.
RB Jaydn Ott officially 'probable' for Cal's game at Pitt
Bears head coach Justin Wilcox updated the media on several injuries ahead of this week's matchup with the Panthers.
Top takeaways: Reflecting on Cal's 39-38 loss to Miami
A look back at what stood out in the Bears' stunning meltdown against the Hurricanes on Saturday.
ACC announces afternoon kickoff for Cal’s Week 8 matchup with NC State
The Bears will play back-to-back afternoon games with the Oct. 19 contest against the Wolfpack set for 12:30 p.m. PT.
Cal has now lost its last three games following yet another one-score defeat in ACC play on Saturday. The Bears had a late opportunity to hand No. 22 Pitt its first loss of the season, but a 40-yard field goal try traveled wide right resulting in a 17-15 win for the Panthers.
After the game, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about where things went wrong for his team, what went into some of his key decisions in the loss and how the Bears respond after dropping their third ACC contest.
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza was on the ground often during Saturday's game as the Pitt defense came up with six sacks, but Mendoza did not place blame on his offense line as he now looks to regroup and get the offense on track again in the second half of the season.
Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan was a key playmaker for the Bears' defense in Saturday's game, and he spoke afterwards about the play of his group.
