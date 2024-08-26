PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
After a long and busy offseason, Cal is ready to kick off its schedule this weekend. The Bears will host UC Davis in the season opener on Saturday, and there are still many questions that will be answered when the Bears get their opportunity to take the field.
Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to look ahead to this Saturday's contest in Berkeley plus provide the latest on the ongoing quarterback competition.
In addition to Wilcox, Cal's two coordinators, Mike Bloesch and Peter Sirmon, also took some time Monday to discuss their respective groups as the Bears now turn their attention to an opponent this week.
Tight end Jack Endries and inside linebacker Cade Uluave will be key players on their respective sides of the ball this season, and they each addressed reporters Monday ahead of the season opener with the Aggies.
