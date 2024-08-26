After a long and busy offseason, Cal is ready to kick off its schedule this weekend. The Bears will host UC Davis in the season opener on Saturday, and there are still many questions that will be answered when the Bears get their opportunity to take the field.

Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to look ahead to this Saturday's contest in Berkeley plus provide the latest on the ongoing quarterback competition.

In addition to Wilcox, Cal's two coordinators, Mike Bloesch and Peter Sirmon, also took some time Monday to discuss their respective groups as the Bears now turn their attention to an opponent this week.