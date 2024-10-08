Advertisement

Live updates: Cal hosts ESPN College Gameday

Live updates: Cal hosts ESPN College Gameday

Updates from the national pregame show that has set up shop on Memorial Glade ahead of Cal vs. Miami.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
PODCAST: ESPN College Gameday comes to Berkeley for Cal vs. Miami

PODCAST: ESPN College Gameday comes to Berkeley for Cal vs. Miami

Guest Maria Kholodova joins Matt Moreno to discuss the big weekend in Berkeley with the Bears facing the Hurricanes.

 • Staff
West Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

West Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Cal target and expected weekend visitor Ashton Pannell is highlighted by Rivals national director Adam Gorney.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Published Oct 8, 2024
WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal coaches and players turn attention to No. 22 Pitt
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Cal is turning the page on its crushing loss to Miami on Saturday as it now prepares to face another ranked opponent with the Bears set to hit the road this week for a matchup against No. 22 Pittsburgh.

Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox plus coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch all took time to speak with reporters about the loss to the Hurricanes and what they expect as the team now heads back east once again to square off with the Panthers.

In addition to the Cal coaches who spoke Tuesday, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, tight end Jack Endries and defensive lineman Nate Burrell all spoke with reporters about the experience against Miami and their thoughts on the Bears' work to get back on track this week.

