WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal coaches and players turn attention to No. 22 Pitt

Live updates: Cal hosts ESPN College Gameday
Updates from the national pregame show that has set up shop on Memorial Glade ahead of Cal vs. Miami.
PODCAST: ESPN College Gameday comes to Berkeley for Cal vs. Miami
Guest Maria Kholodova joins Matt Moreno to discuss the big weekend in Berkeley with the Bears facing the Hurricanes.
West Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall
Cal target and expected weekend visitor Ashton Pannell is highlighted by Rivals national director Adam Gorney.
Cal among early leaders for Rivals100 QB Luke Fahey
The Bears are expected to host the 2026 signal caller from Orange County this weekend.
Cal hosting massive group of weekend visitors in Week 6 vs. Miami
The Bears will have several four-star prospects on campus Saturday when the Hurricanes come to town.
Cal is turning the page on its crushing loss to Miami on Saturday as it now prepares to face another ranked opponent with the Bears set to hit the road this week for a matchup against No. 22 Pittsburgh.
Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox plus coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch all took time to speak with reporters about the loss to the Hurricanes and what they expect as the team now heads back east once again to square off with the Panthers.
In addition to the Cal coaches who spoke Tuesday, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, tight end Jack Endries and defensive lineman Nate Burrell all spoke with reporters about the experience against Miami and their thoughts on the Bears' work to get back on track this week.