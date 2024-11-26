WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal coaches and players preview road matchup at SMU

Cal is looking to close the regular season above .500 for the first time since 2019, and it will face once last challenge to wrap up ACC play. It will mark just the second meeting between the new conference foes with Mustangs winning the previous matchup back in 1957.

Like Cal, SMU is one of the new members to join the league but has quickly become one of the top teams in the league. The Mustangs remain undefeated in ACC play and are part of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering Saturday's contest.

Tuesday, Bears head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about this week's game plus took some time to look back on Saturday's rivalry win over Stanford and more.

Additionally, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch spoke with reporters for the first time since the Big Game victory to break down what stood out their respective sides of the ball in the 3-point win.