WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cade Uluave and Jack Endries preview Cal spring ball

Cal is headed into the ninth season under head coach Justin Wilcox, and spring practice will take place beginning Wednesday morning. The Bears have again had to revamp the roster over the course of the winter, particularly at the ever-important quarterback position, but the coaching staff has also undergone plenty of change.

Wilcox's defense will head into the spring without a coordinator following the recent departure of Peter Sirmon to the NFL. Instead, the Bears will have a collaborative effort with increased roles for the other staff members.

The Cal head coach discussed the plan for the defense this spring plus a variety of other topics with reporters Monday.

Joining Wilcox to preview the spring were inside linebacker Cade Uluave and tight end Jack Endries. Both players are becoming faces of the program heading into the fall, and they each spoke about the anticipation for the spring on their respective sides of the ball.

Endries has another new offensive coordinator to work with this season as Bryan Harsin takes over for the Bears. The veteran tight end spoke about the changes on offense and how it will impact him this year.

Meanwhile, Uluave is suddenly now a veteran on the defense and he spoke about his inside linebacker group and stepping into a leadership role entering his junior season.