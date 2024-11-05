WATCH: Head coach Justin Wilcox previews Cal's matchup with Wake Forest

in other news
PODCAST: Cal ready to open a busy November
Matt Moreno, Maria Kholodova and Kenzo Fukuda talk all things Cal football and basketball ahead of a hectic few weeks.
Fernando Mendoza named Manning Award QB of the Week following fan vote
The Cal quarterback earned the award following a career performance Saturday in a win for the Bears over Oregon State.
Top takeaways: New faces usher in Year 2 at Cal under Mark Madsen
A breakdown of what stood out during this week's media availability with Bears head coach Mark Madsen and players.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bears trending for pair of 2026 defensive recruits
Two Cal 2026 targets are in focus in Adam Gorney's latest recruiting roundup.
WATCH: Cal newcomers discuss upcoming first season with the Bears
Bears players Jovan Blacksher Jr., DJ Campbell and Joshua Ola-Joseph all spoke with reporters Tuesday after practice.
Cal is back to .500 after taking down Oregon State in Week 9 of the college football season. The Bears had Saturday off while going through their second bye of the year, and now the work has already turned to their next opponent on a short week. Cal will visit Wake Forest for its latest long road trip as the two teams square off Friday night in Winston-Salem.
Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spent time with reporters to discuss what his team worked on during the bye week, his expectations for Friday's matchup with the Demon Deacons and his thoughts on the final stretch of the year for the Bears.
