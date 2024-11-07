What we know: Cal MBB closing out first week against Cal Poly

Entering this season, Cal men’s basketball had a lot of questions to answer. Who’s going to start? Who’s going to close? Who’s the primary go-to guy? What do the Bears have on their bench? Who’s Mark Madsen going to trust?

And while we are only one game into a very long college basketball season, the Bears' victory over Cal State Bakersfield illuminates some of the murkiness and enigmas that make up this Cal team built almost entirely out of transfers and incoming freshmen. Here are three surprises from the blue and gold’s first game.