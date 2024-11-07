PODCAST: Previewing Cal's Friday night battle with Wake Forest

Cal returns to the field following its bye week Friday as the Bears once again head across the country to take on Wake Forest in their Week 11 matchup. Both teams enter Friday's contest at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina sitting at 4-4 overall.

The Bears, however, are still looking for their first ACC victory while the Demon Deacons are coming off a win over Stanford in their last game back on Oct. 26. They also beat NC State earlier in the season as well.

Still, Cal is coming off a win prior to its bye week after they dismantled Oregon State, 44-7, in Week 9 helping the team to build some momentum going into the final month of the regular season.

As the Bears get ready for their Friday matchup, guest Maria Kholodova joins Matt Moreno for our latest podcast to discuss this week's game and dive into the latest with Cal's football team as it prepares for the final stretch.