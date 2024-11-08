WATCH: Coach Mark Madsen, Cal players review 91-73 win over Cal Poly

Cal erased an early double-digit deficit Thursday night to eventually earn their second win of the first week of the season with a 91-73 takedown of Cal Poly at Haas Pavilion. The Bears received contributions from up and down the lineup as 10 players contributed at least 3 points and four players scored in double figures in the victory.

After the game, head coach Mark Madsen praised the performance from the Mustangs to challenge his group Thursday night plus standout performers Rytis Petraitis (13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Andrej Stojakovic (15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) spoke with reporters about their roles in the victory.