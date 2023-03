Cal will close up the first half of spring ball Friday with some live action, and the Bears are working toward continuing progress on the defensive side of the ball. Wednesday, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon took some time to chat with reporters about the development of newcomers on his side of the ball, his takeaways from last week's scrimmage and his expectations moving into the second half of the spring schedule.

Watch the full media session from the seventh day of practice at Memorial Stadium below: