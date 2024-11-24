WATCH: Coach Mark Madsen, Cal players reflect on win over Sacramento State

Cal is off to a 5-1 start for the first time since the 2016-17 season, but the latest victory did not come easy. The Bears had to battle with Sacramento State Sunday in the second game of the three-game Cal Classic. In the end, the Bears were able to hold off the Hornets to earn their third consecutive victory.

The Bears continue to play without three key contributors including starting point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., but several reserves have stepped up over the last two games. Sunday, newcomer Spencer Mahoney played pivotal minutes off the bench while freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson continued to shine with his increased role this week.

After the game, head coach Mark Madsen plus Mahoney and Wilkinson spent a few minutes with reporters to break down what took place in Sunday's game.